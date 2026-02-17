Bishop Ritonia visits MAG-36 Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, Marine Aircraft Group, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing give a tour to Bishop Ann Ritonia, Bishop for the Armed Forces and Federal Ministries of The Episcopal Church, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 12, 2026. Bishop Ritonia visited to ensure the Marines were being given proper pastoral and spiritual support. Ritonia is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)