Bishop Ritonia visits MAG-36 Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Cornell, right, an aircraft electronic countermeasures systems technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the liberty policy to Bishop Ann Ritonia, Bishop for the Armed Forces and Federal Ministries of The Episcopal Church, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 12, 2026. Bishop Ritonia visited to ensure the Marines were being given proper pastoral and spiritual support. Cornell is a native of West Virginia. Ritonia is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)