Bishop Ritonia visits MAG-36 Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bishop Ann Ritonia, Bishop for the Armed Forces and Federal Ministries of The Episcopal Church, talks to U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 12, 2026. Bishop Ritonia visited to ensure the Marines were being given proper pastoral and spiritual support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler