Bishop Ritonia visits MAG-36 Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Michael Lash, avionics chief with Marine Aviation logistics Squadron 36, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, shakes hands with Bishop Ann Ritonia, Bishop for the Armed Forces and Federal Ministries of The Episcopal Church, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 12, 2026. Bishop Ritonia visited to ensure the Marines were being given proper pastoral and spiritual support. Lash is a native of North Carolina. Ritonia is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler