Bishop Ritonia visits MAG-36 Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Patryck Wright, left, training chief for Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a tour to Bishop Ann Ritonia, Bishop for the Armed Forces and Federal Ministries of The Episcopal Church, and U.S. Navy Lt. Charles Hall, chaplain for MALS-36, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 12, 2026. Bishop Ritonia visited to ensure the Marines were being given proper pastoral and spiritual support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler