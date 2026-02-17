(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bishop Ritonia visits MAG-36 Marines [Image 6 of 11]

    Bishop Ritonia visits MAG-36 Marines

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Patryck Wright, left, training chief for Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a tour to Bishop Ann Ritonia, Bishop for the Armed Forces and Federal Ministries of The Episcopal Church, and U.S. Navy Lt. Charles Hall, chaplain for MALS-36, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 12, 2026. Bishop Ritonia visited to ensure the Marines were being given proper pastoral and spiritual support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 01:38
    VIRIN: 260212-M-RK059-1194
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Bishop Ritonia visits MAG-36 Marines [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAG-36
    HMLA-369
    MALS-36
    Chaplain
    USMC

