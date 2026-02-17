51st Fighter Wing modernizes refueling operations with new Korean Refueler Vehicles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force fuels distribution Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, look over newly delivered Korean refueler vehicles upon arrival at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. The updated refuelers provide enhanced reliability and support continued mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)