    51st Fighter Wing modernizes refueling operations with new Korean Refueler Vehicles

    51st Fighter Wing modernizes refueling operations with new Korean Refueler Vehicles

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force fuels distribution Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, look over newly delivered Korean refueler vehicles upon arrival at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. The updated refuelers provide enhanced reliability and support continued mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 00:20
    Photo ID: 9528157
    VIRIN: 260213-F-TU760-1016
    Resolution: 4957x3305
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st Fighter Wing modernizes refueling operations with new Korean Refueler Vehicles [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INDOPACOM, PACAF, 51st Fighter Wing, Fight Tonight, Osan Air Base

