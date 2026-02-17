U.S. Air Force fuels distribution Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, welcome and examine newly arrived Korean refueler vehicles at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. The new trucks improve operational efficiency and strengthen the wing’s ability to sustain airpower generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 00:20
|Photo ID:
|9528155
|VIRIN:
|260213-F-TU760-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
51st Fighter Wing modernizes refueling operations with new Korean Refueler Vehicles
