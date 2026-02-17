UNDERSEC Office Call at COMNAVSURFPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO (Feb. 18, 2026) - The Honorable Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, speaks with Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during an office call on Feb. 18. The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)