(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNDERSEC Office Call at COMNAVSURFPAC

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UNDERSEC Office Call at COMNAVSURFPAC

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO (Feb. 18, 2026) - The Honorable Hung Cao, Under Secretary of the Navy, speaks with Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, during an office call on Feb. 18. The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 18:53
    Photo ID: 9527811
    VIRIN: 260218-N-EI127-1069
    Resolution: 3931x2617
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNDERSEC Office Call at COMNAVSURFPAC, by PO2 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coronado
    Office Call
    CNSP
    UNDERSEC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery