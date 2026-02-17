(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott named LOGCOM Marine of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott named LOGCOM Marine of the Year

    ALBANY, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Phyllis Whitley 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott, assigned to Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Logistics Command, poses for a portrait aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2026. Mott was selected as Marine of the Year for calendar year 2025 for his exceptional performance and commitment to mission readiness in support of the command.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9527378
    VIRIN: 260215-M-ET036-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: ALBANY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott named LOGCOM Marine of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Phyllis Whitley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott named LOGCOM Marine of the Year
    Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott named LOGCOM Marine of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott named LOGCOM Marine of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery