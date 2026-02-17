Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott named LOGCOM Marine of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott, assigned to Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Logistics Command, poses for a portrait aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2026. Mott was selected as Marine of the Year for calendar year 2025 for his exceptional performance and commitment to mission readiness in support of the command.