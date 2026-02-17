Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott named LOGCOM Marine of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lance Cpl. Irvin Z. Mott, assigned to Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Logistics Command, works at his desk aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2026. Mott, who serves in the G-1 Adjutant section, was named Marine of the Year for calendar year 2025 in recognition of his sustained excellence, professionalism, and reliability in support of command operations.