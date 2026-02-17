USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts fire safety drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors participate in a fire safety drill in collaboration with Federal Fire Department San Diego aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Feb. 11, 2026. Carl Vinson is undergoing maintenance in its homeport of San Diego while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Angel Ward)