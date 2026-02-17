USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts fire safety drill

Logistics Specialist Seaman Karla Gomez, of Colorado, operates a sound-powered phone during a fire safety drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Feb. 11, 2026. Carl Vinson is undergoing maintenance in its homeport of San Diego while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Angel Ward)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 12:09
|Photo ID:
|9526972
|VIRIN:
|260211-N-XW589-1079
|Resolution:
|4851x3234
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
