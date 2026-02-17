(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts fire safety drill [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts fire safety drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Angel Ward 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Rashad White, of North Carolina, participates in a fire safety drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Feb. 11, 2026. Carl Vinson is undergoing maintenance in its homeport of San Diego while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Angel Ward)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts fire safety drill [Image 9 of 9], by SA Angel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

