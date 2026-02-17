(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor inspects valve in main machinery room [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor inspects valve in main machinery room

    AT SEA

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate Fireman Apprentice Min Tun inspects a valve in main machinery room one of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Feb. 7, 202. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 04:05
    Photo ID: 9526539
    VIRIN: 260207-N-HE318-1010
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor inspects valve in main machinery room [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    Electrician's Mate
    FIREMAN APPRENTICE
    Boatswain's Mate (BM)
    maintenance

