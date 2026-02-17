374 LRS gears up for Mission Generation Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Harlan-Zayden Tunupopo, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron armory technician, signs documents as part of the Mission Generation Exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. Airmen in-processed with Individual Protective Equipment before proceeding to the Personnel Deployment Function line, testing the readiness of the 374th LRS to deploy cargo and personnel. (This photo has been altered for security purposes) (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)