374 LRS gears up for Mission Generation Exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Walker, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment supervisor, signs documents as part of the Mission Generation Exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. Personnel from IPE inspected equipment, verified hand receipts and processed members to ensure preparedness and accountability in a simulated deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)