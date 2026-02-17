374 LRS gears up for Mission Generation Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Correa, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, signs documents as part of the Mission Generation Exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. Airmen in-processed with Individual Protective Equipment before proceeding to the Personnel Deployment Function line, testing the readiness of the 374th LRS to deploy cargo and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)