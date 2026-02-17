(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    374 LRS gears up for Mission Generation Exercise [Image 4 of 9]

    374 LRS gears up for Mission Generation Exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Gove, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment NCOIC, inspects equipment as part of the Mission Generation Exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. Personnel from Individual Protective Equipment inspected equipment, verified hand receipts and processed members to ensure preparedness and accountability in a simulated deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

