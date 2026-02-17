(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    374 LRS gears up for Mission Generation Exercise [Image 2 of 9]

    374 LRS gears up for Mission Generation Exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing exit a bus as part of the Mission Generation Exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. Airmen in-processed with Individual Protective Equipment before proceeding to the Personnel Deployment Function line, testing the readiness of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron to deploy cargo and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 23:55
    Photo ID: 9526345
    VIRIN: 260219-F-AF991-1010
    Resolution: 5397x3591
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 LRS gears up for Mission Generation Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota, 374 LRS, Deployment, PDF, Exercise, IPE

