374 LRS gears up for Mission Generation Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing exit a bus as part of the Mission Generation Exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. Airmen in-processed with Individual Protective Equipment before proceeding to the Personnel Deployment Function line, testing the readiness of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron to deploy cargo and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)