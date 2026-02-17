374 LRS gears up for Mission Generation Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing exit a bus as part of the Mission Generation Exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2026. Personnel from Individual Protective Equipment inspected equipment, verified hand receipts and processed members to ensure preparedness and accountability in a simulated deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)