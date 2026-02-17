U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing load M18 service pistol magazines during a competition in honor of Presidents Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2026. High-performing shooters qualified for an Excellence in Competition badge, raising morale and strengthening the 35th Fighter Wing’s culture of warrior ethos and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 23:13
|Photo ID:
|9526343
|VIRIN:
|260216-F-VQ736-1195
|Resolution:
|7520x5013
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pistol competition: Iron Sight Showdown [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.