Pistol competition: Iron Sight Showdown

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing fire M18 service pistol during a competition in honor of Presidents Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2026. The top scoring shooters earned an Excellence in Competition badge signifying superior marksmanship and composure under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|02.14.2026
|02.18.2026 23:13
|9526342
|260216-F-VQ736-1108
|6024x4016
|3.59 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|3
|2
