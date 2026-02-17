Pistol competition: Iron Sight Showdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing walk back to the firing line during a pistol competition in honor of Presidents Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2026. The shared competition built camaraderie and esprit de corps among Airmen, Soldiers, and Sailors while demonstrating Misawa AB’s resilient, mission-ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)