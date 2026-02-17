Pistol competition: Iron Sight Showdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Buesing, 35th Security Forces Squadron combat arms trainer (CATM), calculates the score of a shooter during a pistol competition in honor of Presidents Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2026. Beussing and other CATM members hosted the annual competition as a morale event for 60 U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy service members stationed at Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)