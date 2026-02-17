(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pistol competition: Iron Sight Showdown

    Pistol competition: Iron Sight Showdown

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Buesing, 35th Security Forces Squadron combat arms trainer (CATM), calculates the score of a shooter during a pistol competition in honor of Presidents Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2026. Beussing and other CATM members hosted the annual competition as a morale event for 60 U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy service members stationed at Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 23:13
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Pistol competition: Iron Sight Showdown, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    excellence in competition
    35th Fighter Wing
    presidents day
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    pistol

