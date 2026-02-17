Pistol competition: Iron Sight Showdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalton Stratman, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, fires an M18 service pistol during a competition in honor of Presidents Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2026. The joint environment brought together Airmen, Sailors and Soldiers, strengthening morale and competition among the different branches of service at Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)