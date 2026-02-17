U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalton Stratman, 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, fires an M18 service pistol during a competition in honor of Presidents Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2026. The joint environment brought together Airmen, Sailors and Soldiers, strengthening morale and competition among the different branches of service at Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 23:13
|Photo ID:
|9526339
|VIRIN:
|260216-F-VQ736-1025
|Resolution:
|8132x5421
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Pistol competition: Iron Sight Showdown [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.