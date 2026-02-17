(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Retirement Ceremony

    HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Shane M. Upton (left), Director of Logistics, U.S. European Command, presents Lt. Col. Karl J. Beier (right) with a certificate of retirement during LTC Beier's retirement ceremony held at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germnany, Feb. 6, 2026. Beier retires after 32+ years of distinguished service. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Volker Ramspott)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 07:11
    Photo ID: 9525009
    VIRIN: 260206-A-AD638-1009
    Resolution: 7123x4749
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: HESSEN, DE
    StrongerTogether; U.S.Army; Retirement Ceremony

