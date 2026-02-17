U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Shane M. Upton (left), Director of Logistics, U.S. European Command, presents Lt. Col. Karl J. Beier (right) with a certificate of retirement during LTC Beier's retirement ceremony held at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germnany, Feb. 6, 2026. Beier retires after 32+ years of distinguished service. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Volker Ramspott)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 07:11
|Photo ID:
|9525009
|VIRIN:
|260206-A-AD638-1009
|Resolution:
|7123x4749
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retirement Ceremony, by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
