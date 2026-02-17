Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Shane M. Upton (left), Director of Logistics, U.S. European Command, presents Lt. Col. Karl J. Beier (right) with a certificate of retirement during LTC Beier's retirement ceremony held at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germnany, Feb. 6, 2026. Beier retires after 32+ years of distinguished service. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Volker Ramspott)