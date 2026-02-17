42 Bistro Soft Opening

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Rebecca Teutsch 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    42 Bistro held a soft opening just before the grand opening on February 18. Soldiers were able to come into the Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV) and test the food, atmosphere, and how to pay, whether that be through their CAC for soldiers living in the barracks or a la carte for all other patrons and visitors. The CSDV pilot transforms the way the Army fuels its soldiers by leveraging industry experts’ experience to operate restaurants on installations that offer more food options, better service, ambiance and hours. Fort Hood is the first CSDV pilot location to open.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 15:13
