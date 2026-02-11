Navy Region Mid-Atlantic REGCOM visits the award-winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (February 10, 2026) Rear Admiral Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic converses with Mr. Anthony Crews, a Versability Services Contract during his visit to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s award-winning Scudder Hall Galley. (U.S. Navy Photo by CS2 Maria Angela Lorenzo/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9523872
|VIRIN:
|260210-N-N0247-9969
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
