    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS [Image 55 of 72]

    MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Brendin Spitzig holds his 2-year-old daughter, Rylynn Spitzig, after his return from deployment on Valentine's Day. Approximately 100 Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard's Macomb-based 661st Engineer Construction Company returned to Illinois from about 6-months in the Middle East on Feb. 14. The Soldiers landed at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport's Stellar Aviation in Springfield to throngs of family and friends. The unit built and maintained infrastructure for U.S. Forces serving in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 20:00
    Photo ID: 9523167
    VIRIN: 260215-A-OH563-2965
    Resolution: 2470x3016
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS [Image 72 of 72], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    welcome home
    Valentine's Day
    National Guard
    engineers
    Army National Guard
    Illinois

