MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS

Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Avery Sturm poses for a photo with his mother, Erin Sturm, and girlfriend, Ava King, after returning from deployment. Approximately 100 Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard's Macomb-based 661st Engineer Construction Company returned to Illinois from about 6-months in the Middle East on Feb. 14. The Soldiers landed at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport's Stellar Aviation in Springfield to throngs of family and friends. The unit built and maintained infrastructure for U.S. Forces serving in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)
