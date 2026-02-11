MACOMB-BASED ARMY NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER UNIT COMPLETES MISSION IN MIDDLE EAST, RETURNS TO ILLINOIS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Illinois Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Travis Albers celebrates his return from deployment with his family including his spouse Kayli Albers and children 5-year-old Maverick Albers, 3-year-old Brantley Albers, and 1-year-old Garrison Albers. The Albers Family started when Travis and Kayli met while both were serving in the Illinois Army National Guard's 631st Engineer Company in Sparta, Ill. Approximately 100 Soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard's Macomb-based 661st Engineer Construction Company returned to Illinois from about 6-months in the Middle East on Feb. 14. The Soldiers landed at the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport's Stellar Aviation in Springfield to throngs of family and friends. The unit built and maintained infrastructure for U.S. Forces serving in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)