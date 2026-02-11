(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CGC Stone stopped a GFV in the EPAC

    CGC Stone stopped a GFV in the EPAC

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Ensign Sarah Pearson 

    USCGC STONE

    During a routine patrol in the East Pacific, CGC Stone stopped a GFV. Two boarding team members embarked the panga and conducted a full law enforcement boarding, resulting in the seizure of all illegal contraband.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9521114
    VIRIN: 251015-G-SK847-1662
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGC Stone stopped a GFV in the EPAC, by ENS Sarah Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

