During a routine patrol in the East Pacific, CGC Stone stopped a GFV. Two boarding team members embarked the panga and conducted a full law enforcement boarding, resulting in the seizure of all illegal contraband.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9521113
|VIRIN:
|251015-G-SK847-8186
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CGC Stone stopped a GFV in the EPAC [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Sarah Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.