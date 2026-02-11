(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    79th RQS homecoming [Image 4 of 4]

    79th RQS homecoming

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 79th Rescue Squadron are greeted by friends and family after returning from an overseas deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 9, 2026. During the months-long deployment, the 79th RQS worked alongside joint and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 15:30
    Photo ID: 9518330
    VIRIN: 260209-F-AR459-1004
    Resolution: 5578x3711
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th RQS homecoming [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

