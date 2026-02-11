79th RQS homecoming

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 79th Rescue Squadron are greeted by friends and family after returning from an overseas deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 9, 2026. During the months-long deployment, the 79th RQS worked alongside joint and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)