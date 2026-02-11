79th RQS homecoming

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 79th Rescue Squadron greet friends and family after returning from an overseas deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 9, 2026. The 79th RQS worked alongside joint and coalition partners while deployed for several months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)