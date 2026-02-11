79th RQS homecoming

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 79th Rescue Squadron greet friends and family after returning from an overseas deployment to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 9, 2026. The deployers were gone for several months supporting various mission needs overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)