HET back from Iraq

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Heavy Equipment Transportation Platoon, 50th Main Support Battalion, 42nd Division Support Command, New Jersey Army National Guard, wave at their families and friends at the National Guard Armory in Dover, New Jersey, March 13, 2005. The Soldiers were deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Sgt. 1st Class Brian McCracken, along with Sgts. William Blahut, Robert Stillman, and Schronda Williams were awarded the Bronze Star Medal during the deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)