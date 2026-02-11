(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HET back from Iraq [Image 1 of 11]

    HET back from Iraq

    DOVER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2005

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Heavy Equipment Transportation Platoon, 50th Main Support Battalion, 42nd Division Support Command, New Jersey Army National Guard, are welcomed home by families and friends at the National Guard Armory in Dover, New Jersey, March 13, 2005. The Soldiers were deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Sgt. 1st Class Brian McCracken, along with Sgts. William Blahut, Robert Stillman, and Schronda Williams were awarded the Bronze Star Medal during the deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2005
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 12:32
    Photo ID: 9517819
    VIRIN: 050313-Z-AL508-1007
    Resolution: 2184x1481
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: DOVER, NEW JERSEY, US
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    NJNG
    OIF

