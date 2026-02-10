The Spirit of Misawa and the Aomori Prefecture on Canvas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paintings created by Jingqi Steinhiser hang inside the Misawa club at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. Misawa Club leaders installed the art to enhance the club’s interior and enrich the experience for service members and families who use the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)