    The Spirit of Misawa and the Aomori Prefecture on Canvas

    The Spirit of Misawa and the Aomori Prefecture on Canvas

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Paintings created by Jingqi Steinhiser hang inside the Misawa club at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. Misawa Club leaders installed the art to enhance the club's interior and enrich the experience for service members and families who use the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    The Spirit of Misawa and the Aomori Prefecture on Canvas

    Misawa AB
    35th FSS
    35th FW
    Misawa Club
    community

