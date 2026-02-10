(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Honorable Benjamin Kohlmann Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Honorable Benjamin Kohlmann Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Virginia Beach, Va. (Feb. 10, 2026) - The Honorable Benjamin Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, has lunch with lieutenant commanders and commanders from various operational squadrons at Naval Air Station Oceana, Feb. 10, 2026. The lunch provided an informal setting for Kohlmann to receive direct perspectives from fleet aviators on quality of life, operational tempo, and service satisfaction.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 16:06
    Photo ID: 9516175
    VIRIN: 260210-N-VT332-1085
    Resolution: 4011x6017
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Honorable Benjamin Kohlmann Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Honorable Benjamin Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs meets with leadership from Commander Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic
    The Honorable Benjamin Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs meets with leadership from Commander Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic
    The Honorable Benjamin Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs meets with leadership from Commander Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic
    The Honorable Benjamin Kohlmann Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery