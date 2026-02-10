Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Virginia Beach, Va. (Feb. 10, 2026) - The Honorable Benjamin Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, has lunch with lieutenant commanders and commanders from various operational squadrons at Naval Air Station Oceana, Feb. 10, 2026. The lunch provided an informal setting for Kohlmann to receive direct perspectives from fleet aviators on quality of life, operational tempo, and service satisfaction.