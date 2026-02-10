(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMRTC Commanding Officer Capt. Klinger meets with Judge Advocate General of the Navy Maj. Gen. Bligh [Image 1 of 2]

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    BETHESDA, Md. – (Feb. 6, 2026) Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's commanding officer, met with Maj. Gen. David J. Bligh, the Judge Advocate General of the Navy, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Feb. 6, 2026. NMRTC Bethesda mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 14:44
    Photo ID: 9516113
    VIRIN: 250206-N-CI012-1024
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Commanding Officer Capt. Klinger meets with Judge Advocate General of the Navy Maj. Gen. Bligh [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

