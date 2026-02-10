NMRTC Commanding Officer Capt. Klinger meets with Judge Advocate General of the Navy Maj. Gen. Bligh

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BETHESDA, Md. – (Feb. 6, 2026) Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's commanding officer, met with Maj. Gen. David J. Bligh, the Judge Advocate General of the Navy, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Feb. 6, 2026. NMRTC Bethesda mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer)