2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire

Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and the Eastern Recruiting Region, speaks with guests during the annual christmas tree bonfire on MCRD PI, S.C., Jan. 30, 2026. The annual event affords personnel the opportunity to come together and build cameraderie while watching a bonfire lit using a WWII-era flame thrower. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)