Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and the Eastern Recruiting Region, speaks with guests during the annual christmas tree bonfire on MCRD PI, S.C., Jan. 30, 2026. The annual event affords personnel the opportunity to come together and build cameraderie while watching a bonfire lit using a WWII-era flame thrower. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9516103
|VIRIN:
|260130-M-UA605-1091
|Resolution:
|5893x3929
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.