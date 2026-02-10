(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Brig. Gen. Ahmed T. Williamson, Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and the Eastern Recruiting Region, speaks with guests during the annual christmas tree bonfire on MCRD PI, S.C., Jan. 30, 2026. The annual event affords personnel the opportunity to come together and build cameraderie while watching a bonfire lit using a WWII-era flame thrower. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9516103
    VIRIN: 260130-M-UA605-1091
    Resolution: 5893x3929
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire
    2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery