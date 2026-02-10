(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Executive Officer NTAG Ohio River Valley Cmdr. Ryan Decker [Image 1 of 2]

    Executive Officer NTAG Ohio River Valley Cmdr. Ryan Decker

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Theron Godbold  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (Nov. 18, 2025) - Cmdr. Ryan Decker serves as Executive Officer Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Theron Godbold)

    GALLERY

    Executive Officer NTAG Ohio River Valley Cmdr. Ryan Decker
    Commanding Officer NTAG Ohio River Valley Cmdr. Phil Richter

