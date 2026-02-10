COLUMBUS, Ohio (Nov. 18, 2025) - Cmdr. Ryan Decker serves as Executive Officer Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Theron Godbold)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9516097
|VIRIN:
|251118-N-FP878-1001
|Resolution:
|3040x3800
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Executive Officer NTAG Ohio River Valley Cmdr. Ryan Decker [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Theron Godbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.