2026 Annual Christmas Tree Bonfire

Marines, sailors and civilians from across the Tri-Command area gather for the annual christmas tree bonfire on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan 30, 2026. The annual event affords personnel the opportunity to come together and build cameraderie while watching a bonfire lit using a WWII-era flame thrower. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)