Munson Army Health Center Builds Ready Medical Forces Through Combat Lifesaver Training

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Army Reserve Soldiers Master Sgt. Kevin Ptak and Sgt. 1st Class Adam Watson from the 2-383rd Training Support Battalion, Leavenworth, Kansas, prepare to evacuate a simulated casualty during Combat Lifesaver Training at Fort Leavenworth, Feb. 5-8. Munson Army Health Center Soldiers joined the unit to provide CLS training to equip Soldiers with critical, life-saving skills they may need on the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 13:01
    VIRIN: 020726-O-OT285-1001
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, US
    Army Medicine
    Military Health System (MHS)
    Army Reserve
    Defense Health Agency

