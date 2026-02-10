Munson Army Health Center Builds Ready Medical Forces Through Combat Lifesaver Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Soldiers Master Sgt. Kevin Ptak and Sgt. 1st Class Adam Watson from the 2-383rd Training Support Battalion, Leavenworth, Kansas, prepare to evacuate a simulated casualty during Combat Lifesaver Training at Fort Leavenworth, Feb. 5-8. Munson Army Health Center Soldiers joined the unit to provide CLS training to equip Soldiers with critical, life-saving skills they may need on the battlefield.