Army Reserve Soldiers Master Sgt. Kevin Ptak and Sgt. 1st Class Adam Watson from the 2-383rd Training Support Battalion, Leavenworth, Kansas, prepare to evacuate a simulated casualty during Combat Lifesaver Training at Fort Leavenworth, Feb. 5-8. Munson Army Health Center Soldiers joined the unit to provide CLS training to equip Soldiers with critical, life-saving skills they may need on the battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 13:01
|Photo ID:
|9515933
|VIRIN:
|020726-O-OT285-1001
|Resolution:
|468x374
|Size:
|83.48 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Munson Army Health Center Builds Ready Medical Forces Through Combat Lifesaver Training, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Munson Army Health Center Builds Ready Medical Forces Through Combat Lifesaver Training
No keywords found.