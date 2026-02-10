Team Hurlburt conducts AC-130J live-fire training

A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing gathers 30 mm casings near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 8, 2025. The AC-130J Ghostrider’s 30 mm Bushmaster II is a chain-fed, automatic cannon that fires up to 200 rounds per minute, providing precise firepower for close air support and interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9515901
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-KO751-1572
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|10.84 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
