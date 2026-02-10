Team Hurlburt conducts AC-130J live-fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing gathers 30 mm casings near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 8, 2025. The AC-130J Ghostrider’s 30 mm Bushmaster II is a chain-fed, automatic cannon that fires up to 200 rounds per minute, providing precise firepower for close air support and interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)