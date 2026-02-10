(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Hurlburt conducts AC-130J live-fire training [Image 5 of 7]

    Team Hurlburt conducts AC-130J live-fire training

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing gathers 30 mm casings near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 8, 2025. The AC-130J Ghostrider’s 30 mm Bushmaster II is a chain-fed, automatic cannon that fires up to 200 rounds per minute, providing precise firepower for close air support and interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9515901
    VIRIN: 251208-F-KO751-1572
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 10.84 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hurlburt conducts AC-130J live-fire training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Special Operations Wing
    AFSOC
    live-fire training
    4 SOS
    AC-130J Ghostrider
    Hurlburt Field

