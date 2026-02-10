Team Hurlburt conducts AC-130J live-fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing loads a round into a 105 mm Howitzer cannon near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 8, 2025. Air Commandos aboard an AC-130J Ghostrider can provide ground forces with overhead, direct and precise fire during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)