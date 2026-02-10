(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Hurlburt conducts AC-130J live-fire training [Image 3 of 7]

    Team Hurlburt conducts AC-130J live-fire training

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing loads a round into a 105 mm Howitzer cannon near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 8, 2025. Air Commandos aboard an AC-130J Ghostrider can provide ground forces with overhead, direct and precise fire during combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9515900
    VIRIN: 251208-F-KO751-1459
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 12.68 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    1st Special Operations Wing
    AFSOC
    live-fire training
    4 SOS
    AC-130J Ghostrider
    Hurlburt Field

