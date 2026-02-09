U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, talks with Airmen during Fire Safety Day at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. Miketin had the opportunity to engage with Airmen for an enhanced understanding of the critical role firefighters play in protecting people and property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 06:44
|Photo ID:
|9515318
|VIRIN:
|260131-Z-BI650-1373
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds Fire Safety Day Awareness [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.