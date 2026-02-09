386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds Fire Safety Day Awareness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, carries extrication tools during a Fire Safety Day relay at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. Through a relay of fire hose challenges, tire flips, and victim drags, Fire Safety Day provided hands-on activities that promoted fire safety awareness and reinforced the warrior ethos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)