    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds Fire Safety Day Awareness [Image 4 of 6]

    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds Fire Safety Day Awareness

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, carries extrication tools during a Fire Safety Day relay at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. Through a relay of fire hose challenges, tire flips, and victim drags, Fire Safety Day provided hands-on activities that promoted fire safety awareness and reinforced the warrior ethos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 06:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
