386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds Fire Safety Day Awareness

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katharine Burkardt, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, flips a tire during a Fire Safety Day relay, Jan. 31, 2026. Through a relay of fire hose challenges, tire flips, and victim drags, Fire Safety Day provided hands-on activities that promoted fire safety awareness and reinforced the warrior ethos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)