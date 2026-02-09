386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department holds Fire Safety Day Awareness

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katharine Burkardt, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, flips a tire during a Fire Safety Day relay, Jan. 31, 2026. Through a relay of fire hose challenges, tire flips, and victim drags, Fire Safety Day provided hands-on activities that promoted fire safety awareness and reinforced the warrior ethos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Natasha Hilsgen)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 06:44
|Photo ID:
|9515314
|VIRIN:
|260131-Z-BI650-1184
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
